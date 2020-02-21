REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bamboozled Australia as India opened the seventh edition of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup with a stunning upset of the reigning champions and tournament hosts by 17 runs at Sydney Showground on Friday.
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-IRL/PREVIEW Daly at fullback, Joseph on wing for England against Ireland
BAGSHOT, England, Feb 21 - England coach Eddie Jones has shuffled his back three again for Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland at Twickenham, with Elliot Daly restored as fullback and Jonathan Joseph winning his 50th cap in an unfamiliar outing on the left wing. UPCOMING
BOXING BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (PIX) (TV)
Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight title - Weigh-in Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury weigh-in ahead of their long-awaited rematch at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas.
21 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v Australia - First T20
South Africa take on Australia in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at The Wanderers Park in Johannesburg 21 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India first test
The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 22 Feb
CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup
West Indies v Thailand and New Zealand v Sri Lanka in Perth. 22 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
GOLF GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship Day two of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship, Mexico City, where a field of 64 players will compete in the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City for a purse of $10,500,000
21 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SCP/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn
Bayern Munich play SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga. 21 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-MTZ-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Metz v Olympique Lyonnais
Metz host Champions League hopefuls Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 21 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Napoli
Brescia host Napoli in a Serie A match. 21 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea face old rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 22 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/
Rugby - Super Rugby week four The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.
22 Feb TENNIS
TENNIS-MARSEILLE/ Tennis - ATP - Open 13 Provence - Marseille
Action from the Open 13 Provence semi-finals in Marseille on Saturday. 22 Feb
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Soccer-Ajax confirm Ziyech to join Chelsea in close season
Soccer-Chelsea beat Birmingham 1-0 to keep title challenge on track
Soccer-Chelsea agree deal for Ajax winger Ziyech in close season
Ajax's Ziyech to join Chelsea in 40m-euro deal
Billy Gilmour elated after moving to Chelsea's senior squad permanently