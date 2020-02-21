Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bamboozled Australia as India opened the seventh edition of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup with a stunning upset of the reigning champions and tournament hosts by 17 runs at Sydney Showground on Friday.

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-IRL/PREVIEW Daly at fullback, Joseph on wing for England against Ireland

BAGSHOT, England, Feb 21 - England coach Eddie Jones has shuffled his back three again for Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland at Twickenham, with Elliot Daly restored as fullback and Jonathan Joseph winning his 50th cap in an unfamiliar outing on the left wing. UPCOMING

BOXING BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (PIX) (TV)

Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight title - Weigh-in Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury weigh-in ahead of their long-awaited rematch at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas.

21 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v Australia - First T20

South Africa take on Australia in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at The Wanderers Park in Johannesburg 21 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India first test

The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 22 Feb

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup

West Indies v Thailand and New Zealand v Sri Lanka in Perth. 22 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship Day two of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship, Mexico City, where a field of 64 players will compete in the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City for a purse of $10,500,000

21 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SCP/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn

Bayern Munich play SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga. 21 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MTZ-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Metz v Olympique Lyonnais

Metz host Champions League hopefuls Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 21 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Napoli

Brescia host Napoli in a Serie A match. 21 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea face old rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 22 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby week four The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.

22 Feb TENNIS

TENNIS-MARSEILLE/ Tennis - ATP - Open 13 Provence - Marseille

Action from the Open 13 Provence semi-finals in Marseille on Saturday. 22 Feb

