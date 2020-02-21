Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-02-2020 21:31 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: * Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND Rain n' Ruins: Indian batsmen falter on challenging track

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) India's top-order batsmen performed woefully on a challenging track as the side crawled to 122 for 5 with New Zealand's towering pacer Kyle Jamieson rattling the visiting big guns on his debut on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-AGARWAL

You never feel set as a batsman on Basin Reserve's tricky track: Agarwal By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said the tricky Basin Reserve wicket was very difficult to negotiate for the visiting batsmen and what made it worse was debutant New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson's "terrific" consistency on the opening day of the first Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-JAMIESON Getting Kohli was massive, last couple of weeks have been surreal: Jamieson

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Getting Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara out on his first day in Test cricket is the stuff dreams are made of and no wonder Kyle Jamieson thinks events of the past couple of weeks have been "surreal".

SPO-CRI-OJHA-2NDLD RETIREMENT Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who snared 10 wickets during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect on Friday.

SPO-CRI-ECB-BCCI-WOM ECB in talks with BCCI over allowing Indian women cricketers for 'The Hundred'

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Some of the players of the Indian women's team may be seen in action in 'The Hundred' tournament in the United Kingdom if the ECB can convince the BCCI on their involvement in the inaugural 100-ball competition starting in July.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri cards 70 to lie 31st in Puerto Rico

Rio Grande, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri gave himself a lot of chances but the putts did not fall as he compiled a two-under 70 in the opening round of the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open here.

SPO-CRI-JAMIESON-FATHER 'Son Rise': When father told young Kyle that he would be famous one day

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Growing up, the curiosity and stares made New Zealand's 6"8' pace sensation Kyle Jamieson feel awkward but his father Michael was never too worried as he knew his imposing son would be famous for his achievements.

SPO-CRI-BCB-KOHLI

BCB wants Kohli for Mujibur Rahman Centenary games, BCCI considering request By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants India captain Virat Kohli to be part of the two T20 Internationals, scheduled in Dhaka between March 18 to 22, to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

SPO-WREST-LD ASIAN Sakshi settles for silver; Vinesh, Anshu and Gursharanpreet bag bronze

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Exploiting a weak field, Sakshi Malik claimed a silver while Vinesh Phogat dominated her bronze medal play-off after losing to nemesis Mayu Mukaida as Indian women team registered its best-ever performance at the Asian Wrestling Championship, returning with eight medals here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-IND

Fighting India lose 3-4 to title holders Australia in FIH Pro League Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) India fought hard before losing 3-4 to defending champions Australia in their first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM

Tvesa, Aditi and Diksha make cut in Australian Ladies Classic Bonville, Feb 21 (PTI) Tvesa Malik overcame a topsy-turvy start with a great finish, carding a four-under 68 in the second round to lie tied 30th at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic here on Friday.

SPO-CHESS-PRAGUE

Vidit Gujrathi keeps lead despite loss in Prague chess tournament Prague, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi suffered a defeat at the hands of Czech GM David Navara in the eighth round of the Prague Chess Festival's Masters category but still remained on top of the standings.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT

Sethuraman secures second win to be in joint lead at Aeroflot Open Moscow, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian Grand Master S P Sethuraman posted a win over compatriot Deep Sengupta in the second round to be in joint lead with three others in 'A' group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here.

SPO-TT-IND

Manika Batra stuns World No. 26; Sathiyan too wins at Hungarian Open Budapest, Feb 21 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra notched up a stunning win over World No. 26 Chen Szu-Yu to enter the prequarterfinals of the 2020 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here.

SPO-GOLF-THAILAND

Honey Baisoya at T-15th stays best Indian at Asian Tour Q-School Hua Hin (Thailand), Feb 21 (PTI) Honey Baisoya shot a one-under 70 in the third round of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage to slip a place to Tied-15th, here on Friday.

