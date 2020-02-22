Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics G Walker gets knee drained, has injection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 03:07 IST
Celtics G Walker gets knee drained, has injection
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his left knee drained and also received an injection to deal with ongoing swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens said Friday. "He had another scan," Stevens told reporters, adding that the knee issue likely won't be a long-term problem. "Knee looks good structurally. But he's going to be managing it and dealing with it, as he has all year."

Walker, 29, underwent surgeries on his left knee in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He played 29 minutes and scored 23 points Sunday in the All-Star Game, but the time off afterward didn't help to alleviate the soreness. Walker, who missed practice Wednesday because of the soreness, won't play Friday night when the Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Stevens, Walker received an injection of Synvisc, a drug that has been marketed as a pain reliever for osteoarthritis, a degeneration of cartilage that can occur in the knee, hip and thumb joints. The Friday contest will be the ninth that Walker has missed this season. He didn't miss one game as a member of the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Walker, a four-time All-Star, is averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 46 games (all starts) this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings

San Saba US, Feb 22 AP A man fatally stabbed three people, including a 13-year-old girl, in a small central Texas city early Friday before leading officers on a car chase and eventually being arrested, police said. Sheriffs deputies in San ...

Harry and Meghan to stop using 'royal' brand

London, Feb 22 AFP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the Sussex Royal label when they begin their new life outside the royal inner circle in the spring, their spokeswoman said Friday. The couple will formally step down as ...

NFLPA delays CBA vote after union committee’s decision

NFL Players Association player representatives delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement Friday after the unions executive committee voted against recommending the deal on the table. Citing a source, ESPNs Dan Graziano re...

Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi; Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans choir at Abbey Road studiosBritains Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020