Celtics G Walker gets knee drained, has injection

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker had his left knee drained and also received an injection to deal with ongoing swelling and soreness, coach Brad Stevens said Friday. "He had another scan," Stevens told reporters, adding that the knee issue likely won't be a long-term problem. "Knee looks good structurally. But he's going to be managing it and dealing with it, as he has all year."

Walker, 29, underwent surgeries on his left knee in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He played 29 minutes and scored 23 points Sunday in the All-Star Game, but the time off afterward didn't help to alleviate the soreness. Walker, who missed practice Wednesday because of the soreness, won't play Friday night when the Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Stevens, Walker received an injection of Synvisc, a drug that has been marketed as a pain reliever for osteoarthritis, a degeneration of cartilage that can occur in the knee, hip and thumb joints. The Friday contest will be the ninth that Walker has missed this season. He didn't miss one game as a member of the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Walker, a four-time All-Star, is averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 46 games (all starts) this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.