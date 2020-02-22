Raptors win 16th in last 17 by dispatching Suns

Pascal Siakam scored 37 points -- 25 in the first half -- and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 118-101 Friday night. The Raptors have won 16 of their past 17 games.

Serge Ibaka added 16 points for the Raptors, who have won eight straight home games. Fred VanVleet chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Toronto, Terence Davis II had 14 points off the bench, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, OG Anunoby contributed 12 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 10.

Devin Booker scored 21 points and had eight assists for the Suns, who have lost seven of nine. Deandre Ayton contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ricky Rubio had 13 points and nine assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 11 points. The Raptors took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Ayton made seven straight points to cut it to six with 8:08 to play. Siakam's four-footer got the lead back to 12.

The Raptors have won five straight from the Suns, including one game this season. The Raptors led 31-23 after the first quarter. The lead reached 18 points on Anunoby's dunk with 9:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Siakam's seven-footer bumped the lead to 26 with 1:41 to go in the half. The Raptors led 67-43 at the end of the first half.

Booker scored the first five points of the third quarter to cut the lead to 19. Toronto coach Nick Nurse was charged with a technical foul after Ibaka was called for his fifth personal foul with seven minutes left in the third. Booker made the technical foul shot, but Ayton missed both free throws, leaving the lead at 13.

The Raptors came back to take a 22-point lead on a 3-pointer by Davis with 3:53 left in the quarter, and they led 93-78 going to the fourth. The Suns will play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in the second game of a three-game, four-day road trip. The Raptors host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

