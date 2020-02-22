Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers extend road string, down Hurricanes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 09:39 IST
Rangers extend road string, down Hurricanes
Image Credit: Twitter (@NYIslanders)

Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots and the New York Rangers benefitted from a couple of unconventional second-period goals to earn a 5-2 victory against the host Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. The Rangers improved to 7-0-0 in their last seven road games to match the franchise record for the longest road winning streak, done most recently in 1978 and previously in 1935.

Mika Zibanejad posted an unassisted goal and two assists, and Jesper Fast, Brady Skjei, Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome also scored as the Rangers won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Panarin, who has a team-best 31 goals, and Strome, who had an empty-net goal, also notched an assist apiece. New York swept four games from the Hurricanes this season.

Brock McGinn and Sebastian Aho scored Carolina's goals. Jaccob Slavin provided assists on both scores. It was just the second time in seven games that the Hurricanes failed to pick up at least one point. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Shesterkin, appearing in his ninth career NHL game, won his sixth consecutive decision and improved to 8-1. He stopped all 11 first-period shots. Zibanejad scored with 3:19 remaining in the first period.

The Rangers had a determined approach, racking up 17 blocked shots in the first period. But the Hurricanes drew even early in the second period when McGinn was the recipient of good puck movement to post a goal. Fast regained the lead for the Rangers when he was credited with the goal as the puck went off Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce's skate and into the net.

Skjei's goal came with 3:51 remaining in the second period. The defenseman was behind the net and knocked the puck off the skate of Carolina's Jake Gardiner. Panarin's goal came on a power play just 70 seconds into the third period, the first time New York converted in three chances with the man advantage.

Aho countered on a Carolina power play with 14:48 left for his team-leading 35th goal. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

After slow start, Bruins rally past Flames

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 323, but the Bruins b...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematchOn the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first figh...

'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

China is delaying the grant of clearance to Indias proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighboring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official so...

Condition of 8 coronavirus-infected Indians onboard Diamond Princess improving

The condition of eight Indians, who were onboard quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan and currently undergoing treatment for the new strain of coronavirus, is improving, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday. In a tweet, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020