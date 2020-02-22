Left Menu
Development News Edition

DeBrincat's 2 goals lift Blackhawks over Predators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 09:50 IST
DeBrincat's 2 goals lift Blackhawks over Predators
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBlackhawks)

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, including the game winner with 57.8 seconds remaining in overtime, to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday night. DeBrincat sealed the victory with a breakaway goal that came off a Predators' turnover on the opposite end of the ice. Chicago pulled even at 8-8 in overtime games this season and won for only the second time in the past nine games.

Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, who have lost back-to-back games. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford made 42 saves to earn his 11th win of the season and the 255th of his career.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots but dropped to 18-13-4 on the season. Nashville opened the scoring with 5:04 remaining in the second period. Ekholm skated in on a three-on-two rush and converted for his eighth goal of the season.

Chicago evened the score at 1 with 10:55 to go in the third period. Patrick Kane fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, and DeBrincat redirected the puck into the net for his 15th goal. Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith picked up an assist on DeBrincat's goal, which gave him 600 career points. The 36-year-old has appeared in 1,129 games, all with Chicago.

Midway through the first period, Brandon Saad had a chance to give the Blackhawks an early lead when he was awarded a penalty shot. Saad went to his forehand, but Rinne held his ground and denied Saad's point-blank attempt by kicking out his right leg pad. Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis returned to the ice after missing 20 games because of concussion-like symptoms. Ellis started alongside fellow blue-liner Roman Josi and did not register a point in 23:33 of playing time.

Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson was a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old is a candidate to be dealt before Monday's trade deadline, and the team's decision to sit him fueled speculation a deal could be in the works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

MGM Resorts sued over data breach that possibly involved 10.6 million guests

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International has been sued over a data breach last year, which the company confirmed earlier this week and which reportedly involved details of over 10.6 million hotel guests.The lawsuit was filed by law fi...

After slow start, Bruins rally past Flames

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 323, but the Bruins b...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematchOn the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first figh...

'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

China is delaying the grant of clearance to Indias proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighboring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020