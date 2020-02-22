Left Menu
India suffer defeat against Australia in FIH Pro Hockey League

Indian men's hockey team suffered a 3-4 defeat against Australia in the ongoing FIH Pro Hockey League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 10:57 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 10:57 IST
India men's hockey team in action against Australia (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia showed dominance in the first, second, and third quarters, and they quickly gained a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Dylan Wotherspoon, Tom Wickham, Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson. However, India produced a spirited performance in the final quarter, with Raj Kumar Pal adding to his third quarter penalty corner with a stunning field goal to make it 4-2. Rupinder Singh's superb penalty corner drag-flick reduced Australia's lead to just one goal heading into the final eight minutes of the match.

Rupinder had a glorious chance to level the scores with a last minute penalty corner, but his effort sailed wide of the mark, giving Australia all three points. The two teams will meet again at the Kalinga Stadium later today.

If Australia manages to defeat India, then they would move to the second spot ahead of Belgium. (ANI)

