Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: After slow start, Bruins top Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:49 IST
NHL roundup: After slow start, Bruins top Flames

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 3:23, but the Bruins became just the seventh team in NHL history (regular season and postseason) to win despite allowing three goals in the first four minutes of a game.

The Flames had been the most recent team to accomplish the feat, when they beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a first-round playoff game on April 13, 2008. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who also got a goal from Charlie Coyle and two assists from David Pastrnak. Jaroslav Halak made 18 saves for the win. Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames, and Johnny Gaudreau added a goal. Calgary goalie Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots.

Wild 5, Oilers 3 Defenseman Jared Spurgeon scored his first career hat trick as Minnesota won at Edmonton.

Kevin Fiala and Carson Soucy also scored for the Wild, who improved to 2-1-0 under interim coach Dean Evason and completed a season sweep of the Oilers. Goaltender Alex Stalock made 23 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl also tallied for Edmonton, which lost both games on its homestand. Goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 34 of 38 shots.

Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots to win his sixth consecutive decision, and New York defeated Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

The Rangers improved to 7-0-0 in their last seven road games. Mika Zibanejad posted an unassisted goal and two assists, and Jesper Fast, Brady Skjei, Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome also scored as the Rangers won for the sixth time in their past seven games. Brock McGinn and Sebastian Aho scored Carolina's goals. Jaccob Slavin provided assists on both scores. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Blues 5, Stars 1 Colton Parayko had a goal and two assists as St. Louis earned its third victory in four days by defeating host Dallas.

Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and assist for the Blues, who got just their second road victory in its last 11 tries. The Blues also got goals from Alexander Steen and David Perron, two assists each from Ryan O'Reilly and Robert Thomas, and 18 saves from Jake Allen. Jamie Oleksiak scored for the Stars, who took just their second regulation loss in their last 11 games. Goaltender Ben Bishop allowed four goals in 13 shots before Anton Khudobin replaced him during the second period.

Avalanche 1, Ducks 0 J.T. Compher broke through in a tight defensive battle to score a second-period goal, and Colorado extended its road winning streak to five games by beating Anaheim.

Pavel Francouz made 26 saves while earning his first career shutout as Colorado posted its second consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak. Francouz's effort came on the same day he agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Avalanche, reportedly for $2 million per season. Goalie John Gibson stopped 28 shots for Anaheim, which lost its third consecutive game and fell for the fourth time in the past five contests. The Ducks are 0-2-0 to open a six-game homestand.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 1 Jordan Eberle scored three goals for New York, which snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Detroit in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders, who were outscored 11-2 over a four-game Western Conference road trip that ended Wednesday, moved into sole possession of the Eastern Conference's first wild card, one point ahead of the idle Columbus Blue Jackets. Leo Komarov scored an empty-netter in the final seconds for the Islanders. Goalie Semyon Varlamov carried a shutout deep into the third period and made 21 saves.

Blackhawks 2, Predators 1 (OT) Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, including the game-winner with 57.8 seconds remaining in overtime, to lift Chicago over visiting Nashville.

DeBrincat sealed the victory with a breakaway goal that came off a Predators turnover on the opposite end of the ice. Chicago pulled even at 8-8 in overtime games this season and won for only the second time in the past nine games. Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, who have lost back-to-back games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Preparations are underway in some schools for Melania Trump to watch 'happiness class': Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday informed the media that preparations are underway in some school of the national capital for the visit of the First Lady of the United States FLOTUS, Melania Trump to attend a happiness...

Pak must crack down on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House

US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, emphasizing that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down ...

Lakers hold off Grizzlies' charge for 4th straight win

LeBron James scored a game-high 32 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 117-105 on Friday night. Anthony Davis sustained a bruised calf in the first quarter but remained in to contribute 28 points, 13 r...

Williamson nets 25 as Pelicans sweep Blazers

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a four-game season sweep of Portland with a solid 128-115 road victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points, nine assists and four st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020