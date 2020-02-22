Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bickerstaff's Cavs visit Heat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 12:41 IST
Bickerstaff's Cavs visit Heat
Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

The Miami Heat look to return to their winning ways at home after another disappointing road trip, which has become a major problem for the Eastern Conference team. Atlanta's Trae Young torched the Heat for a career-high 50 points in the Hawks' 129-124 home win Thursday night, leaving Miami to wonder what it has to do to improve when playing away from comfy South Beach.

The Heat return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in the teams' third meeting. Then they will turn around and play in Cleveland Monday night to finish the season series. While the Heat are 22-3 at home, they sport just a 13-17 road mark. After Saturday night's game, Miami heads to Cleveland before opening a five-game homestand next Wednesday.

"I think at home, we're tough, because we guard and we also make shots," Miami's Jimmy Butler said. "But on the road we just tend to leave our defense behind." Miami earned big wins in the previous two meetings, convincingly defeating the Cavs by margins of 20-plus points each time.

Kendrick Nunn scored 23 points to lead the Heat to a 108-97 victory at Cleveland on Nov. 14. Six days later in Miami, Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson set a club record with seven 3-pointers in the second quarter -- draining eight overall in the first half -- and tallied a career-best 29 points in the Heat's 124-100 win. Robinson, who played three seasons at Michigan under former Cleveland coach John Beilein, totaled nine treys on the night.

Cleveland played its first game in the post-Beilein era Friday night, defeating the host Washington Wizards 113-108. The Cavs -- mired in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-40 mark -- are trying to get everything pointed in the right direction. Guards Collins Sexton (team-high 25 points) and Darius Garland (15) combined for 40 points as the Cavs rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wizards 32-21. Cleveland used a 26-16 run to close out the final 9:08 to nab the victory.

Beilein signed a five-year contract with the Cavs last May but resigned earlier this week after coaching just 54 games in the NBA. The club named associate coach J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Beilein. Beilein became just the third first-year head coach since 1990 to coach the season opener and not finish the season -- joining San Antonio's Jerry Tarkanian (1992-93) and Philadelphia's Randy Ayers (2003-04).

Cleveland forward Kevin Love said the rebuilding Cavs could learn from Beilein's character and the way the coach went out -- announcing his decision to his team before going public with it. "For him to come in and do that and look us all in the eye, and acknowledge that integrity and willingness, that's big,'' Love said. "That's real man s--- right there. So I respect him for coming in and doing that because he didn't have to.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pant run-out was crucial, says Southee

The run-out of aggressive wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant early on the second day of the test between New Zealand and India was probably crucial in the hosts ensuring they took a small lead into day three, pace bowler Tim Southee said on Saturday...

Team of 'Thappad' support campaign against on-screen gender-based violence

The team of Thappad, including lead actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha, have extended their support to a petition asking for disclaimers to be added in films that showcase domestic violence. The petition started by Mahika Banerj...

UPDATE 1-Togo votes as Gnassingbe seeks to extend dynasty's half-century rule

Polling stations opened in Togo on Saturday for a presidential election expected to extend incumbent Faure Gnassingbes 15-year hold on power, and his familys rule of more than half a century. Many people in the West African country of aroun...

Congress had many opportunities to abrogate Article 370 but didn't dare: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress party had several opportunities to Abrogate Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but added that it didnt dare to do it. Congress g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020