Sharan-Sitak lose to Bryan brothers in Delray Beach Open quarterfinal
India's number two doubles player Divij Sharan and his partner Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to top-seeded defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open here. The Indo-kiwi duo lost 2-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the Bryan brothers who are playing their last Delray Beach open as they are set to retire post the US Open this year.
Sharan and Sitak lost the first set 2-6 to the Bryan Brothers. They made a comeback in the second set, winning it 6-4 to set up a Super Tie Breaker clash. Speaking after the game, Sharan said, "It was a tough challenge against the Bryan Brothers and congratulations to them on the win. Sitak and I had some useful learnings from this tournament and look forward to the next week in Chile."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Divij Sharan
- Artem Sitak
- India
- Bob Bryan
- Delray Beach Open
- Chile
ALSO READ
India, several African nations call for increase in maritime security
Most cities in India turning into "urban heat islands": Study
Women's Triangular T20 series: India struggle to 123-6 against England
Delta Electronics India Displays State-Of-The-Art EV Charging Solutions to Strengthen the EV Ecosystem in India
We've to be little bit more attacking against Indian spinners: Guptill