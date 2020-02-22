Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI plans to start franchise-based league and Archery Mahakumbh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:10 IST
AAI plans to start franchise-based league and Archery Mahakumbh

The newly-elected Archery Association of India on Saturday proposed launching a franchise-based league and an all-India inter district tournament to spot talent at the grassroots level. The Indian Archery League will be a team sport and is likely to come up by the end of this year with involvement from corporate sectors, while the ambitious inter-district 'Archery Mahakumbh' will be held in Ranchi sometime during May-June.

"The main objective of the IAL is to popularise and commercialise the sport. It's been an individual sport but here it will be a team sport. It's yet to be confirmed but we want to start this by November-December," AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar told PTI. Former AAI secretary Anil Kamineni is overseeing the Indian Archery League project and the technical committee will finalise the details.

But the most ambitious project for the AAI, led by union tribal minister Arjun Munda, is the Archery Mahakumbh, where the former Jharkhand chief minister plans to bring together 10,000 archers from 700 districts across the country to compete with traditional bow and arrows in state capital Ranchi. "It's a mass archery project and will be held in in Ranchi. The main purpose is to spot talents at grassroots level. All competitions will be held in Indian rounds. We hope to start this in May-June," Chandurkar said.

The first meeting of the AAI executive committee and general council here also decided to complete all the national-level senior to age group tournaments. "All the National Archery Championships-2019 including Senior National, Junior National, Sub-Junior National, Mini (U-14) National and U-9 Open National Championship will be conducted within a period of two months," an AAI statement said.

AAI will also soon start a registration portal in which all the archers, coaches and officials will be able to register in compliance with World Archery, which has conditionally lifted the national federation's suspension, following elections. The Munda-led AAI also plans to bring together former administrators, Paresh Nath Mukherjee and Tarlochan Singh, as advisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Google explains why its apps don't work on your Huawei device

If you have been flustered over Google apps not working on your Huawei smartphone, the search giant has an answer to that. The company noted in its official blog that due to the US government placing Huawei on its Entity List on May 16 last...

Student throws acid on his schoolmates in HP, 3 girls among 4 injured

A class 10 student allegedly threw acid on his four schoolmates, three of them girls, leaving them injured in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said.The incident took place in the evening at a school in Utpur, they sai...

'Howdy Modi' team extends best wishes to Namaste Trump' event organisers

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps upcoming visit to India, the Howdy Modi team on Saturday local time extended its best wishes to organisers of Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad. The US President will land in Ahmedabad on February 24 and w...

Soccer-Italian Serie B match postponed over coronavirus

An Italian Serie B match was called off on Saturday around one hour before the scheduled kickoff because of fears over the coronavirus. The Italian news agency ANSA said that the Ascoli-Cremonese match was postponed because the visiting sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020