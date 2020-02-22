Left Menu
White Sox sign LHP Bummer to 5-year, $16M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:47 IST
The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a five-year, $16 million contract with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on Saturday. The contract includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.

Bummer will receive $1 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $3.75 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season. Bummer, 26, posted a 2.13 ERA with one save and 60 strikeouts in 58 relief appearances (67 2/3 innings) in 2019. His 27 holds were the third-most in franchise history, trailing only Barry Jones (30 in 1990) and Nate Jones (28 in 2016).

He owns a 3.12 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 125 appearances over three seasons with the White Sox, who drafted him in the 19th round in 2014 out of Nebraska. Chicago also agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million contract with outfielder/infielder Leury Garcia, which includes a club option for 2021. He will receive $3.25 million in 2020, while the White Sox hold a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout.

Garcia, 29, batted .279 with eight homers, 40 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 140 games last season. He led the White Sox with 93 runs scored and led the majors with 14 outfield assists. He is a career .256 hitter with 23 home runs, 56 steals, 119 RBIs and 186 runs in 462 games over seven seasons with the Texas Rangers (2013) and the White Sox (2013-19). He has appeared at every defensive position in his career except catcher and first base.

--Field Level Media

