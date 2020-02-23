Left Menu
Warriors' Curry confirms March 1 return date

Warriors' Curry confirms March 1 return date
The Warriors still have four more games remaining before facing the Washington Wizards at home on March 1. Image Credit: Flickr

There is no more speculating Stephen Curry's return date as the Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP said that March 1 has always been his target to return to the court after breaking his left hand at the end of October. The Warriors still have four more games remaining before facing the Washington Wizards at home on March 1.

It has been a rough season for the Warriors, who are just 12-44 while playing without Curry for most of the season and Klay Thompson for all of it because of a knee injury. The Warriors have made roster adjustments with Curry out as D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 6 for Andrew Wiggins.

Curry was scoring 20.3 points per game over his first four games when his injury occurred in a collision with the Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes. Initial speculation was that Curry could possibly return in February, but that was changed to an unspecified day in March. Curry has averaged 23.5 points over his 11 seasons, all with the Warriors. He was the NBA's MVP in both 2015 and 2016. He also led the Warriors to three NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

