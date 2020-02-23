Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scheifele, Jets aim to refuel vs. Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 05:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 04:55 IST
Scheifele, Jets aim to refuel vs. Sabres
The Jets will make their third stop during a four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Buffalo Sabres in the teams' first of two meetings this season. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Winnipeg Jets hold a wild-card spot and a berth in the postseason in the Western Conference's current standings, but there is very little margin of error for coach Paul Maurice's club. The Jets will make their third stop during a four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Buffalo Sabres in the teams' first of two meetings this season.

Maurice's group opened the trip in Ottawa Thursday night, and they turned to forward Mark Scheifele to help lift them into a playoff spot. Winnipeg leapfrogged the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes in the standings behind Scheifele's third career hat trick -- all on the power play -- in a 5-1 win over the Senators. "We're not talking about a player that wasn't contributing or wasn't all around it. He has been," Maurice said of Scheifele, who has 26 goals this season. "You want (the hat trick) for him. Glad that he got three. He's had a lot of chances he hasn't converted on."

A two-time 30-goal scorer during his eight-plus years in Winnipeg, the 26-year-old Scheifele had not scored a goal since Jan. 19 in Chicago against the Blackhawks. The Ontario native notched just his second multi-goal performance this season -- he scored twice, including the game-winner -- against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 8. On Friday, the Jets acquired forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick to bolster their bottom six. The 28-year-old Winnipeg native has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 41 games.

While Scheifele and the Jets cruised past Ottawa on Thursday, the Sabres dropped a 7-4 decision to the Senators on Tuesday night in Canada's capital. Defenseman Brandon Montour notched the game's first two goals, but it was all Ottawa from there -- including the Senators scoring four times in a span of 3:29 to take a 4-2 lead into the dressing room during the first intermission. The two teams were both in action Saturday with matinee games in the Keystone State before Sunday's contest in Buffalo -- with very different results.

The Sabres traveled to Pittsburgh and jumped on the Penguins in the first period, getting goals from Zemgus Girgensons, Sam Reinhart and captain Jack Eichel. Jeff Skinner also tallied and Eichel added his 35th goal in the third to clinch the 5-2 win. Eichel became the sixth different Buffalo player in the last 40 years to score 35 goals in 60 games or fewer.

"Everyone contributed today," Buffalo coach Ralph Krueger said. "It was an excellent reaction. (Pittsburgh) never stops coming at you. It was a really good team effort." Goalie Carter Hutton, who allowed six Senators goals on 39 shots in Ottawa, rebounded with a 41-save performance. Reinhart added an assist for a two-point performance and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen contributed a pair of helpers.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg visited eastern Pennsylvania and couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit in the first period, dropping a 4-2 decision to the Philadelphia Flyers. Josh Morrissey and Patrik Laine found the net for the Jets, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in the defeat. The loss denied Winnipeg its first four-game winning streak this season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Two Polish climbers die in Slovakia's High Tatra mountains

Two young Polish climbers fell to their deaths in Slovakias High Tatra Mountains on Friday amid high winds and heavy snow, local rescuers said Saturday evening. Slovakias Mountain Rescue Service HZS said its rescuers found two bodies of Pol...

UPDATE 8-Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden battles Buttigieg for second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope. ...

Warriors' Curry confirms March 1 return date

There is no more speculating Stephen Currys return date as the Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP said that March 1 has always been his target to return to the court after breaking his left hand at the end of October. Curry was...

Hong Kong cruise passengers head to quarantine after third flight from Japan

A third plane with five Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for more than two weeks landed early on Sunday in the Asian financial hub. The passengers were among over 200 who have been brought bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020