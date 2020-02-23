Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthy Nuggets take on struggling Timberwolves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 05:07 IST
Healthy Nuggets take on struggling Timberwolves
The upside was the Nuggets were fully healthy for the first time in a couple of months, but that was tempered by a 113-101 defeat at Oklahoma City. Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

The Denver Nuggets had two things happen Friday night that had not occurred in a while -- one positive and one negative. The upside was the Nuggets were fully healthy for the first time in a couple of months, but that was tempered by a 113-101 defeat at Oklahoma City. It was Denver's first Northwest Division loss this season, a run of success that included big road wins at Portland and Utah.

The Nuggets can turn that around Sunday when they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time this season. While the Timberwolves are struggling with 16 losses in 17 games, they enter knowing they have played Denver tough in the first three games. They lost by two points in overtime and fell by seven points and nine points.

The Timberwolves lost 109-100 on Dec. 20 when they were in the midst of an 11-game losing streak. They also lost 107-100 to Denver on Jan. 20 when they were middle of a 13-game slide. Things don't figure to get any easier for the Timberwolves on Sunday. Gone is Andrew Wiggins who was traded, and while D'Angelo Russell came over from Golden State in that deal, the Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns for at least two weeks with a fractured wrist.

It's a big blow for Minnesota, which was trying to find some rhythm between Towns and Russell. "He's a huge part of what we do," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. "His ability to score inside, score outside, we've looked forward to him and D'Angelo getting to share the court together as we continue to build and continue to work toward our ultimate goal. We saw that's not going to happen these next couple of weeks here."

The Nuggets can empathize with the Timberwolves. Every Denver starter but Nikola Jokic has missed multiple games and the team had just seven players available in the win at Utah on Feb. 5. Before the break, Will Barton, Mason Plumlee, and Michael Porter Jr. all were on the shelf for the Nuggets but they returned for Friday's game.

The deep roster will help, but Denver has struggled to integrate everybody into what was a tight rotation. "I really didn't know how it was going to play out. We got a lot of guys; everybody's healthy now," Porter said after Friday's loss. "My first game back, I really didn't know when I'd get in. I've got to get back in a rhythm, and I think the (Minnesota) game will be a lot better."

The Nuggets survived a brief scare Friday when guard Jamal Murray had an awkward landing on his leg. He was able to stay in the game after stretching his hip during a timeout. Murray and Jokic have carried the team during the latest injury spell. Jokic has averaged 27.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists in February. Murray, who had 21 points against the Thunder, averaged 29.0 points in the five games leading up to the All-Star break.

With the team now healthy, the offensive load can be shared, and Murray believes it makes Denver a dangerous opponent over their last 26 games. "It's two different teams," Murray said. "We've got everybody healthy. That's when we're deadly."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Two Polish climbers die in Slovakia's High Tatra mountains

Two young Polish climbers fell to their deaths in Slovakias High Tatra Mountains on Friday amid high winds and heavy snow, local rescuers said Saturday evening. Slovakias Mountain Rescue Service HZS said its rescuers found two bodies of Pol...

UPDATE 8-Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden battles Buttigieg for second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope. ...

Warriors' Curry confirms March 1 return date

There is no more speculating Stephen Currys return date as the Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP said that March 1 has always been his target to return to the court after breaking his left hand at the end of October. Curry was...

Hong Kong cruise passengers head to quarantine after third flight from Japan

A third plane with five Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for more than two weeks landed early on Sunday in the Asian financial hub. The passengers were among over 200 who have been brought bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020