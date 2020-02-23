Left Menu
Development News Edition

India bowl out New Zealand for 348 at lunch on Day 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 06:25 IST
India bowl out New Zealand for 348 at lunch on Day 3
Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs on the morning session of the third day. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand was bowled out for 348 in their first innings in reply to India's below-par 165 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve here on Sunday. Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs on the morning session of the third day.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with 89. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of five for 68, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets giving away 99 runs.

New Zealand, thus, took 183 runs to lead over India in the first innings. Brief Score:

India 1st Innings: 165 all out in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39). New Zealand 1st Innings: 348 all out in 100.2 overs (Kane Williamson 89, Ross Taylor 44, Kyle Jamieson 44; Ishant Sharma 5/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/99).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Look forward to being with my great friends in India: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was looking forward to being with his great friends in India next week as he retweeted a short video in which his face was superimposed on the hit movie-character Bahubali, showing the president...

NFLPA delays CBA vote after union committee’s decision

NFL Players Association player representatives delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement Friday after the unions executive committee voted against recommending the deal on the table. Citing a source, ESPNs Dan Graziano re...

China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 22, 97 more deaths

Mainland China had 648 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 397 the previous day. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 76,936 so farThe deat...

Slow results, confusion and complaints at Nevada caucus sites

Nevada caucus officials and voters at multiple sites on Saturday reported voting rules confusion, calculation glitches and delays in reporting tallies - despite efforts to avoid the issues that plagued Iowas caucuses earlier this month.Afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020