Keller, Garland help Coyotes handle Lightning

  Updated: 23-02-2020 09:39 IST
Clayton Keller and Conor Garland each scored two goals and assisted on the final goal of the game, and the Arizona Coyotes scored four unanswered goals in a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Garland and Keller scored 70 seconds apart in the first period. Garland's goal, off a rebound of a miss from the opposite side of the net with 2:24 to play, was his team-leading 21st of the season.

Carl Soderberg, Brad Richardson and Derek Stepan also scored for Arizona, with two assists from Taylor Hall. Keller scored his 14th of the season with a long wrist shot off a dump-off from teammate Alex Goligoski, giving Arizona a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Keller and Garland scored back-to-back again to put away the Lightning after Tampa Bay had rallied to tie the game in the second period. The Lightning took a 1-0 lead 3:53 into the game. Anthony Cirelli put in a loose puck that was tapped to him in the crease from teammate Alex Killorn.

The second period saw both teams score twice, with three of the four goals in a span of 2:19. Soderberg gave Arizona a 3-1 lead at 5:51. Then the Lightning rallied. Ondrej Palat scored off a rebound at 8:45, and Brayden Point tied the score at 3 at the 10:11 mark with assists from Tampa Bay's top goal scorers, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov picked up his team-leading 46th assist of the season. Arizona re-took the lead less than a minute after Point's goal. Richardson scored, with Hall assisting with a pass from his knees after forcing a turnover in the Lightning zone.

The Coyotes were without one of their top goal scorers, Jakob Chychrun, due to injury. But they got good news with the assignment of All-Star goaltender Darcy Kuemper to AHL Tucson, where he will tune up before an expected return next week to the Coyotes. Kuemper not played since Dec. 19. Tampa Bay lost defenseman Erik Cernak to a lower-body injury in the second period.

