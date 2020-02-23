Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-Star Simmons injured as Bucks rout 76ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milwaukee
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 11:12 IST
All-Star Simmons injured as Bucks rout 76ers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 31 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists to lift the host Milwaukee Bucks to a wire-to-wire 119-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Antetokounmpo shot 12 of 17 from the field for the Bucks, who have won 21 of 24 games since dropping a 121-109 decision to Philadelphia on Christmas Day. The reigning NBA MVP made 8 of 27 shots for 18 points in that contest before erupting for 36 points and 20 rebounds in Milwaukee's 112-101 victory over the 76ers on Feb. 6.

Khris Middleton added 25 points and nine rebounds as the Bucks sent road-challenged Philadelphia to its sixth straight loss away from home. Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter, however, a porous shooting display (5 of 18) and early foul trouble prevented the 76ers' All-Star from establishing any semblance of rhythm.

To make matters worse for Philadelphia was the early departure of fellow All-Star Ben Simmons, who aggravated a back injury on a layup midway into the first quarter. He promptly retreated to the locker room and did not return, scoring just five points in five minutes. Two quick fouls on Embiid to begin the third quarter gave him four for the evening, a predicament that allowed the Bucks to exploit the interior of the 76ers' defense.

The Sixers collapsed in a bid to keep Antetokounmpo under wraps, allowing Wesley Matthews, Robin Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and Middleton open looks from beyond the arc as the Bucks turned a six-point halftime lead into a 93-73 advantage after three quarters. Antetokounmpo got in on the 3-point party, calmly sinking an uncontested shot from distance early in the fourth quarter. The crowd promptly serenaded him with "MVP" chants.

Philadelphia didn't do itself any favors with its dismal 4-for-19 performance from 3-point range in the first half, allowing Milwaukee to seize a 56-50 lead at intermission. Antetokounmpo scored nine points to stake the Bucks to a 31-21 advantage after the first quarter before the 76ers cut their deficit to one. Milwaukee answered with a 10-2 run to build its lead to 47-38 with 5:04 remaining in the second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Turkey-Iran border region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Turkey-Iran border region early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said, although an Iranian official said there were no immediate signs of damage or casualties.The quak...

Collective submergence of individual egos, ambitions key to Congress revival: Jairam Ramesh

Amid the ongoing bickering in the Congress post its dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, its senior leader Jairam Ramesh said collective submergence of individual egos and ambitions was the need of the hour to revive the party. I...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson's Brexit team seeks to evade Irish Sea checks on goods - Sunday Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit team has been ordered to come up with plans to get around the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.Officials in Taskforce Europe, whic...

Avalanche get by Kings in shootout

Joonas Donskoi scored the lone goal in a shootout on a night goalie Pavel Francouz needed just 20 saves as the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Graves scored a second-period goal as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020