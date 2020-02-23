Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smith, Knights top Panthers late

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 12:45 IST
Smith, Knights top Panthers late
Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldenKnights)

Reilly Smith scored two third-period goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights won their fifth straight game, 5-3, over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek had a goal and an assist, and Max Pacioretty and William Carrier and also scored goals for Vegas, which increased its Pacific Division lead to two points over the Vancouver Canucks. The Golden Knights, who also got two assists from Paul Stastny, improved to 8-2-1 since their bye week break and 9-3-2 under head coach Peter DeBoer.

Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and an assist, and Aleksi Saarela also scored a goal for Florida. Sam Montembeault finished with 34 saves. Florida took a 1-0 lead at the 3:28 mark in the first period when Hoffman kicked a loose puck in front of the net to his stick and then fired it into the open left side of the net for his 24th goal of the season.

Vegas tied it at 11:52 into the period when Nosek picked up a loose puck inside the blue line and beat Montembeault with a wrist shot for his first goal in 14 games and seventh of the season. The Panthers regained the lead 42 seconds into the second period on a power-play goal by Dadonov. He tapped in Aleksander Barkov's cross-crease pass for his 25th goal of the season.

Carrier tied it 2-2 with his seventh goal of the season at 12:39, chipping the puck off the boards to himself, then rushing in on the left-wing. He ripped a shot that hit Montembeault's glove, then went into the net. Pacioretty then gave Vegas its first lead with 52 seconds left in the period when he finished a two-on-none rush with Shea Theodore with a shot from the left circle. The shot hit Montembeault's right arm and trickled into the net for Pacioretty's 29th goal of the season.

Smith made it 4-2 just 19 seconds into the third period when he one-timed a Jonathan Marchessault pass from the right circle. Saarela cut it to 4-3 five minutes later with his second goal of the season. Florida pulled Montembeault for an extra attacker with 1:50 left, and Smith sealed it with an empty-netter, his 25th goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis

Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday foiled an imminent terrorist attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the Saudi-led coalition said.The for...

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act: HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a woman employee does not constitute an offense under the law on sexual harassment at the workplace and the act cannot be allowed to be misused with ex...

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...

Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020