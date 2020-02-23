Jitender settles for silver in Asian Championships
India's Jitender Kumar settled for the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's defending champion Daniyar Kaisanov in the 74kg final of the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday. The Indian, who had sealed his place in the team for the Olympic Qualifiers by reaching the final, lost 1-3 to Kaisanov in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium.
After winning his qualification bout rather easily, Jitender just about managed to win his following bouts against Iran's Mostafa Mohabbali Hosseinkhani (2-2) and Mongolia's Sumiyabazar Zandanbud (2-1). However, his performance was enough to convince the national federation that he should travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for the Olympic Qualifiers without a re-trial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
