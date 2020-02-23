Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat look to improve on road vs. Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 22:49 IST
Heat look to improve on road vs. Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, will play host to the Miami Heat on Monday night in a rematch game. Miami whipped the Cavaliers 124-105 on Saturday night, improving to 23-3 at home.

"It's a beautiful thing we've created," Heat center Bam Adebayo said of Miami's home-court advantage. "We want to keep it going." However, as good as the Heat have been at home, they have struggled on the road, playing to a 13-17 record away from American Airlines Arena.

But the Cavaliers may not be able to take advantage of Miami's road weakness, considering that Cleveland is just 7-22 at home this season. Miami has beaten Cleveland eight straight times -- regardless of the location -- but the Cavaliers are still hopeful.

"We're going to take a lot of good lessons from here," Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman said after Saturday's loss in Miami. Osman, who led the Cavaliers with 19 points on Saturday, is a 6-foot-8 24-year-old from Macedonia who has shown some potential.

In 2015, he was the first pick of the second round -- No. 31 overall -- for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to Cleveland on draft night. Osman, who has played for Turkey's national team, has had more than one big game against the Heat. On Jan. 25, 2019, he posted a career-high 29 points in a 100-94 loss to Miami. His scoring average has gone from 3.1 points as a rookie to 13.0 last season and 11.0 in the current campaign.

Guard Collin Sexton, a 6-1 speedster in his second year in the league, leads the Cavaliers in scoring this season (19.8). But Sexton doesn't have great court vision, and his assist totals are low for a starting point guard - 3.0 last season and 2.8 in the current campaign. In fairness, Sexton doesn't have much in the way of passing options on this struggling Cavaliers team. That was especially true on Saturday, when power forward Kevin Love sat out for the second time in three games due to a foot injury.

Love, a five-time All-Star and an NBA champion in 2016, is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Miami is also playing shorthanded. Rookie guard Tyler Herro -- who has been a terrific shooter off the bench and has lived up to the hype as a first-round pick from the University of Kentucky -- and starting power forward Meyers Leonard have each missed seven straight games due to ankle injuries.

In addition, Miami's top player, five-time All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, missed Saturday's game due to personal issues. Butler leads Miami in scoring (20.6), assists (6.2) and steals (1.8). He also makes 83.6 percent from the foul line and attempts more free throws (9.1 per game) than anyone on the Heat.

Without him on Saturday, the Heat didn't get to the line as much - rookie guard Kendrick Nunn led the way with six free throws. The Heat, though, still have a lot of firepower, including Adebayo, a versatile player who has emerged as an All-Star in 2019-2020 in his first season as a full-time starter. He is averaging 16.0 points, a team-high 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He had a team-high nine assists against Cleveland on Saturday.

Nunn is averaging 15.5 points, and Miami's bench is potent with players such as Goran Dragic (16.1 points, 5.0 assists) and Jae Crowder (16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England overpower Ireland to reignite Six Nations hopes

England roared back into the Six Nations mix with another comprehensive demolition of Ireland on Sunday as tries by George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie helped them to a 24-12 Twickenham victory in their best performance of the ye...

Clashes break out between police, violent anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh, five injured

Clashes broke out between police and violent, anti-CAA protesters in the old city area here on Sunday, in which at least five persons were injured, two of them critically, said officials. With protesters indulging in arson, vandalisation of...

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...

Maha BJP chief will need 12 years to do PhD on me: Pawar

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil will need at least 12 years to do a PhD onme, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday. The veteran politician was interacting with collegeyouths at a function organised by the Nationalist Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020