Hurricanes to sell shirts honoring surprise hero goalie

The Carolina Hurricanes are honoring Zamboni driver turned emergency goalie David Ayres after he came in to save a 6-3 victory for them in Toronto on Saturday night. The Hurricanes are selling a No. 90 Ayres jersey on their website, with royalties going to Ayres along with some proceeds going to a kidney foundation (Ayres had a kidney transplant in 2004).

Ayres, 42, has served as a practice goalie for the Maple Leafs in the past and also works for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. He was available to both teams as an emergency fill-in on Saturday and took over in the Carolina net after James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were both injured. Ayres gave up goals on the first two shots he faced but stopped the next eight to preserve the victory for the Hurricanes.

Named the game's First Star for his effort, Ayres earned $500 and was allowed to keep the jersey he wore during the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.