Blue Jackets activate Korpisalo from IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from injured reserve on Sunday. Korpisalo missed 24 games after suffering a knee injury in Dec. 29 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. He had surgery to repair a torn meniscus the following day, and at the time, the Blue Jackets said he'd miss four to six weeks.

Before the injury, the 25-year-old was en route to his best-ever season. He already has set career bests in starts (31), wins (17) and goals-against average (2.49). He's 17-10-4 on the season with two shutouts. Columbus selected Korpialso in the third round, No. 62 overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 122 games with the club, he is 58-41-13 with a 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage with three shutouts.

Rookie Elvis Merzlikins has filled in admirably for Korpialso and helped to keep the Blue Jackets in the playoff hunt. On Sunday, they were among three teams tied for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. On the season, Merzlikins is 12-9-8 with a 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage with five shutouts.

In corresponding moves, the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks and forward Calvin Thurkauf to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. The Blue Jackets host the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

