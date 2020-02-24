Rugby-Ireland coach Farrell finds small consolation from late score

Andy Farrell said he needed to look at himself after suffering his first defeat as Ireland head coach and though he admitted that England's 24-12 scoreline flattered his team, he took some consolation from the late points they put on the board.

Farrell's assessment that "we hardly fired a shot" was an accurate summing up of a first half that England dominated, reaching the break 17-0 up. Robbie Henshaw got Ireland on the board soon after the restart and, with England pressing for a fourth try and potentially vital bonus point, instead it was the visitors who had the last word with a converted Andrew Porter try.

The result left both teams on nine match points, with England seven better off in points difference, trailing leaders France, who have 13. With two rounds remaining England and Ireland obviously need the French to slip up, but both have games against Italy to come where they will expect to significantly boost their position should the title door become ajar.

"We were fighting for a triple crown, they were fighting to stay in the championship - various things contributed but the reality is they came out of the blocks hard and we took a few sucker punches," Farrell said. "I need to look at myself for that, that shouldn't happen. Why was England up for it, winning the physical edge? That's down to myself. I asked the players at halftime about having some proper belief because we had been second-best.

"The opposition had something to do with it, obviously, they played really well, but we'll look at ourselves for the reasons we allowed them to play the game they wanted to play." It was Farrell's first setback having begun his tenure with home wins over Scotland and Wales and he now has a home game against Italy to get back on track before rounding things out with the competition's final match, away to France.

"The reality is the last try at the end allows the points difference not to be too bad and we're still in the competition," he said. "We go into the Italy game knowing what we've got to do. If we perform like we want to in that game we'll take it to the last weekend."

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton had a day to forget, failing to gather a grubber kick that allowed George Ford to score England's first try and missing both his, relatively simple, goal kicks. "We were in the right frame of mind but we were quickly 7-0 down, we missed the shot, then it was 14-0," he said. "I'm proud of the way we fought back in the second half but very disappointed overall and we need to learn some good lessons. They shut us down well and we didn't execute well enough and at times we were going backward. "But we're still in it – a good performance against Italy a and we'll be in with a shout."

