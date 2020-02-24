Reports: 2B Dozier signs minor-league deal with Padres

The San Diego Padres and free-agent second baseman Brian Dozier agreed on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp, according to multiple reports Sunday. Dozier, 32, played for the World Series champion Washington Nationals last season, batting .238 in 135 games with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs.

He began his career with the Minnesota Twins (2012-18) and also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018). An All-Star in 2015, Dozier is a career .245 hitter with 231 doubles, 192 home runs and 561 RBIs over 1,137 games.

He won a Gold Glove Award in 2017 after committing just five errors in 152 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.