REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m.GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET
Chris Froome made his much-awaited return to the peloton at the UAE Tour on Sunday after recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a high-speed crash last year, saying he was glad he had overcome the struggle to get back to racing.
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY Fury annihilates Wilder in heavyweight title rematch
(Reuters) - Britain’s Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to earn a seventh round TKO victory in Las Vegas. TENNIS-MARSEILLE
Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again (Reuters) - Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row.
SPORTS UPCOMING CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/
Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup Australia v Sri Lanka and India v Bangladesh in Perth
24 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket-New Zealand v India first test The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.
24 Feb CYCLING-UAE/
Cycling - UAE Tour Stage two of the UAE Tour is a 203-kilometre ride from Palm Jumeirah to Hatta Dam.
24 Feb OLYMPICS-2020/ARCHERY (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at archery Graphics explaining the technique, competition format and equipment used in archery
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/BOXING (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at boxing Graphics explaining the technique including offensive and defensive moves and fouls in boxing
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/FENCING (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at fencing Graphics explaining the events and competition format of fencing
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/JUDO (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at judo Graphics explaining the technique and scoring of judo
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/KARATE (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at karate Graphics explaining the events and technique of karate
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/SHOOTING (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at shooting Graphics explaining the technique, positions and equipment used in shooting
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/TAEKWONDO (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at taekwondo Graphics explaining the technique of taekwondo
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/WRESTLING (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC - A look at wrestling Graphics explaining the disciplines, technique and scoring of wrestling
24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)
Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for Kobe Bryant Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.
24 Feb 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT POSTPONED - SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SAM/REPORT (PIX)
POSTPONED Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Sampdoria Inter Milan host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.
23 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Napoli news conference & training Napoli prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Barcelona.
24 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Napoli.
24 Feb 17:15 ET / 17:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.
24 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-BOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Bordeaux Leaders Paris St Germain face Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1
23 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,
24 Feb 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-VIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v VIllarreal Atletico Madrid host Villarreal in La Liga
23 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.
24 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-DELRAY/
Tennis - Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday.
23 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Snake orgy prompts partial closure of Florida city park
Trump expected to raise USD 10 million during Florida stop
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final
Tennis-Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final
FEATURE-As Florida, Georgia battle over water, panhandle oystermen struggle to survive