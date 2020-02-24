REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m.GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Chris Froome made his much-awaited return to the peloton at the UAE Tour on Sunday after recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a high-speed crash last year, saying he was glad he had overcome the struggle to get back to racing.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY Fury annihilates Wilder in heavyweight title rematch

(Reuters) - Britain’s Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to earn a seventh round TKO victory in Las Vegas. TENNIS-MARSEILLE

Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again (Reuters) - Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row.

SPORTS UPCOMING CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup Australia v Sri Lanka and India v Bangladesh in Perth

24 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket-New Zealand v India first test The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

24 Feb CYCLING-UAE/

Cycling - UAE Tour Stage two of the UAE Tour is a 203-kilometre ride from Palm Jumeirah to Hatta Dam.

24 Feb OLYMPICS-2020/ARCHERY (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at archery Graphics explaining the technique, competition format and equipment used in archery

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/BOXING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at boxing Graphics explaining the technique including offensive and defensive moves and fouls in boxing

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/FENCING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at fencing Graphics explaining the events and competition format of fencing

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/JUDO (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at judo Graphics explaining the technique and scoring of judo

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/KARATE (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at karate Graphics explaining the events and technique of karate

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/SHOOTING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at shooting Graphics explaining the technique, positions and equipment used in shooting

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/TAEKWONDO (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at taekwondo Graphics explaining the technique of taekwondo

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/WRESTLING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at wrestling Graphics explaining the disciplines, technique and scoring of wrestling

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for Kobe Bryant Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

24 Feb 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT POSTPONED - SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

POSTPONED Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Sampdoria Inter Milan host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

23 Feb 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Napoli news conference & training Napoli prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Barcelona.

24 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Napoli.

24 Feb 17:15 ET / 17:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

24 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Bordeaux Leaders Paris St Germain face Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1

23 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

24 Feb 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-VIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v VIllarreal Atletico Madrid host Villarreal in La Liga

23 Feb 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

24 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-DELRAY/

Tennis - Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday.

23 Feb 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

