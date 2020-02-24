Wild C Kunin, D Soucy to miss time with injuries

Minnesota Wild center Luke Kunin and defenseman Carson Soucy will miss extended time with their respective upper-body injuries, the team announced Sunday. Kunin is expected to be sidelined 10-to-14 days after he was injured in the first period of Minnesota's 5-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

The 22-year-old has collected 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 59 games this season. Soucy, who scored in Friday's game against the Oilers, is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with his injury.

The 25-year-old has recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and a plus-16 rating in 55 games this season. Minnesota reached out to Iowa of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Gerald Mayhew and defenseman Louie Belpedio on Sunday prior to its game against the St. Louis Blues in Saint Paul, Minn.

Mayhew leads the AHL in goals (39) and points (61) this season while Belpedio has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 55 AHL games.

