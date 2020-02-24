Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hagelin scores twice as Capitals down Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 04:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 04:54 IST
Hagelin scores twice as Capitals down Penguins

T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period Sunday as the Washington Capitals topped the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Oshie's goal came at 10:40 off a short-range rebound. Carl Hagelin added an empty-netter, his second goal of the game.

The Capitals, who snapped a four-game losing streak, moved two points ahead of Pittsburgh, which has a game in hand. Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington. Braden Holtby made 32 saves.

Patric Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, which lost its third straight. Matt Murray made 18 saves. Vrana opened the scoring at 6:12 of the first period. From a faceoff in the far end, he got the puck and raced past everyone. Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson made a late attempt to sweep the puck away from behind and fell in the process. Murray stopped Vrana's shot, but Pettersson's momentum carried him and the puck over the line.

Hornqvist tied it at 14:47 of the second period. A shot from the left point by Kris Letang went off defenseman Radko Gudas in front, and Hornqivst batted in the puck. Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead 26 seconds later. He took a pass from Jason Zucker while driving to the net. He was upended by Oshie but got off a shot while in the air. Oshie's momentum carried him and the puck into Holtby and over the goal line.

Wilson tied it at 1:16 of the third period during four-on-four play. Pettersson turned over the puck to Nicklas Backstrom, who set up Wilson for a breakaway. Wilson slipped the puck past Murray's right skate. At 4:41 of the third period, Hagelin gave Washington a 3-2 lead on a rebound in a crowded crease. John Carlson's assist gave him 475 career points, a franchise record for a defenseman.

Malkin's highlight-reel goal tied it again. He moved down the left side, slipped the puck between Carlson's skates and flipped it past Holtby at 8:50 of the third. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hagelin scores twice as Capitals down Penguins

T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period Sunday as the Washington Capitals topped the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Oshies goal came at 1040 off a sho...

UPDATE 3-Trains between Italy and Austria resume after passengers test negative for coronavirus

Austria suspended train services over the Alps to Italy for about four hours late on Sunday before restarting them after two travellers tested negative for coronavirus. A train carrying about 300 passengers from Venice, Italy, to Munich in ...

Okposo scores twice as Sabres edge Jets

Kyle Okposo scored both goals, rookie goalie Jonas Johansson recorded his first NHL victory and the Buffalo Sabres beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Okposo netted markers in the first and third periods and stretched h...

Israel claims air strikes on Damascus airport area

Eds Correcting dateline Damascus, Feb 24 AFP Israel said Sunday it struck bases of the Islamic Jihad militant group near Damascus, while Syria claimed that its air defences shot down enemy missiles.The Israeli army said in a statement that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020