UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ complete 10-wicket win over India to clinch first test

New Zealand completed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over India before lunch on the fourth day of the first test at the Basin Reserve on Monday to give them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Tom Latham finished seven not out while Tom Blundell was two as they knocked off the nine runs needed for victory in just 10 balls after the visitors were dismissed for 191 in their second innings.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee had ripped through India's lower middle order and dismissed the visitors about 40 minutes before lunch with a lead of just eight runs after the hosts had scored 348 in their first innings. The visitors, who had not lost any of their seven previous International Cricket Council World Test Championship matches, had started the day on 144-4, still 39 runs behind and staring at a potential first defeat.

Boult and Southee, however, dismissed both of the last recognised batsmen in Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Hanuma Vihari (15) in the first 20 minutes and then ran through the rest of the lineup with Southee finishing with 5-61.

