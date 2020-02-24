Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Reed outlasts DeChambeau for one-shot win at WGC-Mexico Championship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 06:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 06:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Reed outlasts DeChambeau for one-shot win at WGC-Mexico Championship
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Reed displayed typically steely resolve and an assured putting touch, outlasting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau for a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Reed took the lead with a tap-in birdie at the 16th hole and went further ahead with another birdie at the 17th at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. Though the 2018 Masters champion bogeyed the last after a wild drive, his cushion proved enough, with a four-under-par 67 final round sealing the deal.

Reed finished at 18-under 266 for his eighth PGA Tour victory, and his second at the World Golf Championships event, his previous one coming at Doral in Florida in 2014. He is expected to vault to eighth in the world rankings. Six players were bunched within one stroke of the lead halfway through the final round, before DeChambeau seemingly seized control with five birdies in six holes.

But DeChambeau's charge petered out, and a three-putt bogey at the 17th pretty much ended his chances as Reed instead timed his run to the finish line perfectly. "I had to get up-and-down almost every hole on the front nine," Reed said in a greenside interview, explaining his gritty determination to hang in until things turned around.

"This was the same attitude I bring every time I go to the golf course, something to prove to myself, that I deserve to be in this position, deserve to have a chance to win tournaments. "And when I get in those positions being able to deal with the nerves and the highs and lows that go on during a round. It definitely tested me today with the birdie barrage in front of me from Bryson and Jon (Rahm)."

Runner-up DeChambeau shot 65 for 17-under 267, with Spaniard Rahm and South African Erik van Rooyen two shots further back in a tie for third. Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy finished four shots behind, while American overnight leader Justin Thomas hit several wayward drives, shooting 73 and plunging five shots back.

"I three-putted twice and that's the tournament right there," said DeChambeau, who also lamented a couple of poor iron shots. "There's a couple of things I need to tighten up in order to win."

Reed, meanwhile, spoke of the mental and physical demands of playing at almost 8,000-feet (2,500m) altitude. "You always feel like you're gasping for air," he said. "You need to be able to pull that adrenaline back and figure out how to hit quality golf shots.

"As it started getting harder for me, and as the leaderboard started getting closer, I seem to be able to kick it in gear and turn it on when I need to turn it on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Capitals trade for 36-year-old Kovalchuk

The Washington Capitals added offensive depth Sunday, trading for veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Capitals announced the acquisition of Kovalchuk, who joins his third team of the ...

UPDATE 1-Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and were herded a...

Lazio on Juve's heels, Roma back winning in Serie A amid coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 24 AFP Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as they stayed one point behind leaders Juventus with a 3-2 win at Genoa, but four Serie A matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northe...

Felix back with a bang as Atletico brush aside Villarreal

Atletico Madrid followed up their surprise win over Liverpool by beating Villarreal in La Liga as Joao Felix marked his return from injury with a first league goal since September. Felix came off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020