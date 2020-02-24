Felix back with a bang as Atletico brush aside Villarreal

Atletico Madrid followed up their surprise win over Liverpool by beating Villarreal in La Liga as Joao Felix marked his return from injury with a first league goal since September. Felix came off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano after almost a month out with an ankle problem and the 20-year-old looked refreshed as he drove in Atletico's third in an impressive 3-1 victory.

Kieran Trippier was also back after recovering from a groin injury and he was involved in Atletico's second goal as Koke headed in. Angel Correa had earlier canceled out Paco Alcacer's strike for Villarreal.

Atletico's inconsistency this season means they are out of the title race, 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who thrashed Eibar 5-0 on Saturday. But momentum would be timely as Atleti bid to consolidate their place in the top four and capitalize on their 1-0 advantage against Liverpool next month in the Champions League last 16.

Diego Simeone's side move up to third in La Liga, level on points with Sevilla, who earlier struck a superb 3-0 win away at fellow top-four rivals Getafe. Liverpool are expected to overturn Atletico's lead at Anfield but it looks like Simeone will be able to field a bolstered side for the second leg.

Diego Costa came off the bench on Tuesday, although he was not involved against Villarreal, while Felix, Trippier and Morata are all fit again and available. Felix's recovery will be particularly welcome. The Portugese, who signed for 120 million euros from Benfica last summer, has struggled to live up to expectations but perhaps some time away will have done him good.

He looked revitalized after coming on as a substitute and could prove a valuable addition during the run-in. Alcacer, who joined Villarreal from Borussia Dortmund last month, gave the away side the lead with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box in the 16th minute but Correa leveled before half-time, flicking in after a mistake by Raul Albiol.

Koke completed the turnaround in the 64th minute, heading in Correa's chip after Trippier had cut it back to the Argentinian from the right. Felix then added a third with a driven shot, which squirmed through Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo. Sevilla delivered a huge boost to their own hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League by beating Getafe for their first victory in six matches.

A poor run of form had threatened to kill Sevilla's chances of securing a place in Europe's premier tournament but they dismantled usually solid Getafe with goals from Lucas Ocampos, Fernando Reges and Jules Kounde. Getafe might still have been feeling the effects of their superb 2-0 win over Ajax on Thursday in the Europa League as Jose Bordalas' side lacked the defensive discipline that has thrust them into the mix again for a Champions League spot.

Sevilla, meanwhile, were arguably the favorites to finish fourth at the start of the season and former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will have been relieved to return to winning ways, just as the pressure on him was beginning to mount. Ocampos scored Sevilla's opener two minutes before half-time, teed up by Sergio Reguilon after Getafe's Djene Dakonam slipped.

Getafe pushed for an equalizer but were undone by two goals in eight minutes shortly after the hour as Fernando Reges bundled in Luuk de Jong's smart header to the back post before David Soria failed to prevent Jules Kounde's shot creeping inside the far post.

