Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder cruise as Spurs end long road trip

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oklahoma City
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 08:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 08:42 IST
Thunder cruise as Spurs end long road trip
Image Credit: Pixabay

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 22 points and Chris Paul narrowly missed a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 131-103 home victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Thunder got rolling in the second quarter, answering a Spurs run with 16 consecutive points to jump ahead. That stretch, like most of the game, came from a balanced scoring effort.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie on a two-way contract, came up big for Oklahoma City with two big baskets in the 16-0 run, including a 3-pointer to finish off the stretch, and put the Thunder up 52-45. Dort was big on both ends of the floor. On offense, he went 6 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, to finish with 15 points. For the first time in Thunder history, eight players scored in double figures.

On the other end, Dort had three steals and played a big part in Oklahoma City slowing San Antonio's offense. The Thunder outscored the Spurs by 36 points with Dort on the floor. San Antonio shot a season-low 36.9 percent from the field.

While the second quarter set up Oklahoma City's victory, the third quarter turned what had been a close game into a blowout. The Thunder outscored San Antonio 37-18 in the period to take control. By the time the fourth quarter started, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sat his starters. The game was the end of an eight-game, 20-day road trip for San Antonio that was sandwiched around the All-Star break.

The Spurs went 2-6 on the trip, with Sunday's loss snapping their two-game winning streak. San Antonio defeated the Thunder earlier on the trip, with LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray leading the way as DeMar DeRozan sat out. Oklahoma City slowed down all three of those players Sunday. Aldridge and Murray combined to shoot just 3 of 17 from the field. Murray missed all seven of his shots and was held scoreless for the first time this season.

DeRozan had 11 points but was just 4 of 12 from the field. Rudy Gay's 14 points were a team-high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Zion scores 28, Pelicans rally to defeat Warriors

Zion Williamson scored 28 points, his most in a road game this season, and Nicolo Melli saved three of his six 3-pointers for the fourth quarter Sunday night as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied for a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Wa...

UPDATE 1-Malaysian politics in turmoil amid talk of new coalition

The fate of Malaysias ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads party and other groups on forming a new government that would exclude his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim...

China Resources Gas to start off-season prices 2-months earlier to cushion virus hit

China Resources Gas Group, the countrys biggest city gas distributor, will bring forward the implementation of off-season natural gas prices by two months to February, following a rare instruction from Beijing to support the virus-hit econo...

Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli had no qualms in admitting that India were outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test but said they cant help it if a few want to make a big deal out of one loss. Hosts New Zealand thrashed India by 10 wickets at the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020