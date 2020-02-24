Left Menu
Zion scores 28, Pelicans rally to defeat Warriors

  Reuters
  • |
  New Orleans
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 09:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 09:34 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@PelicansNBA)

Zion Williamson scored 28 points, his most in a road game this season, and Nicolo Melli saved three of his six 3-pointers for the fourth quarter Sunday night as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied for a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Williamson shot 13-for-20 and added seven rebounds, six on the offensive end, helping the playoff-hopeful Pelicans win for the fifth time in their last six games.

Damion Lee had 22 points and Jordan Poole 19 for the Warriors, who lost their sixth straight. Seeking a third win over New Orleans this season, Golden State led by as many as 11 points in the first half en route to a 56-46 advantage at the break.

But the Pelicans dominated the second half, beginning with a 22-6 burst early in the third period that turned a 12-point deficit into a 68-64 lead. Jrue Holiday had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Williamson three hoops in the run. The Warriors managed to draw even at 77-all by period's end, but New Orleans used another flurry early in the fourth quarter to take command for good.

Melli (two) and Holiday (one) combined for three 3-pointers in an 11-2 spurt that quickly gave the visitors a nine-point lead. The Warriors got within six on one subsequent occasion, but Melli added another 3-pointer to help the Pelicans pull away.

Williamson's 28 points, which came in just 33 minutes, established a new rookie opponent's scoring record at the new Chase Center in San Francisco. Memphis' Ja Morant set the old mark of 26 in December. Melli finished with 20 points off the bench, shooting 6-for-7 on 3-pointers. The Pelicans outscored the Warriors 51-33 on threes.

Holiday finished with 23 points and a game-high 15 assists, while Brandon Ingram chipped in with 17 points for the Pelicans, who have opened a three-game trip with a pair of wins. Juan Toscano-Anderson went for a season-best 16 points, Ky Bowman 15 and Eric Paschall 13 for the Warriors, who fell to 0-2 on their four-game homestand.

Andrew Wiggins was held to eight points on 3-for-16 shooting in the loss, but did find time for a team-high 10 rebounds to complement four assists and two blocks.

