Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 12:45 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: GLADBACH SANCTIONS

Borussia Moenchengladbach could face sanctions after their fans unfurled several offensive banners aimed at Hoffenheim investor Dietmar Hopp, including one showing his face in the crosshairs, in their 1-1 league draw on Saturday. "I am ashamed for this banner," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl, who intervened with fans to get the banners down, said. "That does not stand for Gladbach and it goes against all the values of the club."

Borussia Dortmund fans were banned last week by the German Football Association (DFB) from traveling to Hoffenheim for the next two seasons and fined 50,000 euros over repeated similar offenses targeting billionaire Hopp. HAALAND RECORD

Teenager Erling Haaland has become the first player in the history of the Bundesliga to score nine goals in his first six matches after scoring in their 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old Norwegian has now netted 12 goals in his eight games in all competitions for the Ruhr valley club after joining in the winter break from Salzburg.

HERTHA CRISIS The crisis at Hertha Berlin deepened following their 5-0 home loss to Cologne, which came days after the surprise departure of coach Juergen Klinsmann after only 76 days in charge.

His assistant Alexander Nouri, Hertha's interim choice, is under mounting pressure with the team having failed to win at home since mid-December and the club in 14th place, six above the relegation playoff spot. Klinsmann spent close to 80 million euros in the recent transfer window aiming to turn the relegation-threatened club into a football powerhouse, with the support of Hertha financial backer Lars Windhorst.

However, he left following disagreements with club bosses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US President Donald Trump at the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium here, he...

Michael B. Jordan will kill it as James Bond, says Billie Eilish

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish has batted for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan as best suited actor to take forward the James Bond franchise. Fans have been vouching for stars such as Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba to p...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The virus has kill...

Italy records fourth death from coronavirus; stock market slides

A fourth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government struggled to contain an outbreak of the illness and financial markets slid on fears over the economic impact. More than 200 people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020