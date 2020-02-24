Left Menu
Rugby-Beating England would not define Wales season, says Faletau

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau says they will need no extra motivation when they face England in the Six Nations next month but a win over their fierce rivals at Twickenham would not define their campaign. Wales enjoyed a dominant 42-0 win over Italy in their opener but have since lost to Ireland and France to derail their hopes of defending the title.

Wales play England on March 7 at Twickenham, where they last registered a Six Nations win in 2012. "A win over England isn't going to define our championship -- as a group of players we're better than that," Faletau told British media.

"Winning the championship would have been good, but that's probably too far-fetched now. We've got England next and I don't think we're going to need any motivation going into that game." Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones said changes in their style of play under Wayne Pivac, who took over from Warren Gatland after the World Cup last year, were not to blame for their defeats.

"People say a lot has changed but that's an excuse. Change is just an excuse, we had enough ball to capitalize and get enough points against France but we're on the receiving end," Jones said. "You can take an element of pride with how we finished the game but there's no consolation... it (the new style) can be pretty but it's not winning. Ultimately test rugby is about winning and we need to do that pretty quick."

