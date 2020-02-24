Goa''s Yash Fadte wins French Jr Open squash championship

Budding squash player Yash Fadte from Goa has won the prestigious French Junior Open and created history by becoming one of the very few Indians to win the prestigious championship.

The French Junior Open was held at Lille, France from February 20 to 23 and is counted as one of the oldest happening junior squash events. Fadte, 18, who is supported by Vimson Group led by Shivanand Salgaocar, and seeded no.1, emerged triumphant. According to information received here, Fadte defeated Czech Republic no.1 and seeded no.2 for the event, Marek Panachek, 3-1(10-12,11-5,11-4,11-5) in the finals.

Earlier, in the pre-quarterfinals, Fadte beat Swiss no.2 Lian Keeling 3-0(11-4,11-2,11-1). In the quarter-finals, he beat France no.2 Baptiste Bouin 3-0(11-4,11-5,12-10). In the semi-finals, Fadte beat France no.1 Toufik Mekhalfi 3-2(9-11,11-6,7-11,11-8,11-9) in a thrilling 1.15 hour match.

