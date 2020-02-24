Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mominul, Mushfiqur tons put Bangladesh on top

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:11 IST
Mominul, Mushfiqur tons put Bangladesh on top

Dhaka, Feb 24 (AFP) Mushfiqur Rahim joined skipper Mominul Haque as the second centurion of the day as Bangladesh built a big lead over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test on Monday. Bangladesh reached 442 for five at tea on day three to stretch their first-innings lead to 177 in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 143 while Mominul, who reached his first hundred as Test captain in the first session, made 132 as the pair added 222 for the fourth wicket after Bangladesh resumed on 240 for three. Ainsley Ndlovu took a brilliant reflex catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mominul for Zimbabwe's first success of the day as the Bangladesh captain departed an hour into the second session.

Mominul had earlier brought up his ninth Test hundred off 156 balls, joining teammate Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's most prolific century-makers in the five-day format. Mominul, unbeaten on 79 overnight, struck 14 fours in his 234-ball innings -- his first hundred since becoming Bangladesh Test captain in November.

Mushfiqur, who resumed on 32, was one run short of his century at lunch but did not take much time after the break to bring up his hundred, cutting Ndlovu for a boundary through cover point. But Ndlovu removed Mohammad Mithun for 17 to give Zimbabwe hope and slow the Bangladeshi scoring rate.

Mithun got a bottom edge as he tried to cut Ndlovu as wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva took his fourth catch of the innings. Wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was on nine as he accompanies Mushfiqur, who has hit 23 fours so far.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine top-scored with 107 in the visitors' innings, while Bangladesh paceman Abu Jayed and spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed four wickets each. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals ...

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction

A Mona Lisa as puzzling as the smile of Leonardo da Vincis muse -- made out of nearly 300 Rubiks Cubes -- sold for nearly half a million euros at an auction in Paris on Sunday evening. Created by the French street artist Franck Slama, famo...

UPDATE 1-Investors raise ECB rate cut bets as coronavirus fears bite

Investors are pricing in an increased chance the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sooner rather than later, reflecting heightened fears that coronavirus will spread and hit the eurozone economy hard. A fourth person infected wi...

FCA to ride in Rubicon next month, to assemble 2-3 new Jeep models from 2021

FCA India, which has made a mark with Jeep Compass, is bringing in the iconic Wrangler Rubicon by the end of March even as it is working on rolling out two-three more Jeep models from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune next year. Since the lau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020