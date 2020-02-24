The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

*Report of I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and Indian Arrows.

*Report ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2ND LD IND

Flushed at 'The Basin': NZ thrash India by 10 wickets By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian batsmen's inadequacies in adverse conditions were laid bare as they crashed to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Kohli

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) Captain Virat Kohli had no qualms in admitting that India were outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test but said they "can't help it" if a few want to make a "big deal" out of one loss.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-FORM

My scores don't reflect the way I am batting, says Kohli By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) Virat Kohli is not unduly perturbed by his relatively low run of scores on the tour of New Zealand as the premier batsman feels analysing too much can unnecessarily clutter his mind.

SPO-CRI-IND-WILLIAMSON Bouncing back isn't a term we use: Williamson on recovery after Oz debacle

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) The perfect execution of plans against India has pleased New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson but he refused to term his team's 10-wicket win as "bouncing back" from their 0-3 debacle against Australia.

SPO-CWG-IND-LD CGF

India to host Commonwealth shooting, archery championships, medals to be counted for Birmingham CWG London, Feb 24 (PTI) India will host the Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 and the medals from the two events will be counted for "ranking of competing nations" at the Birmingham Games, the CGF said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-QF-BENGAL

Ranji Trophy: Bengal beat Odisha, storm into semifinals Tangi (Odisha), Feb 24 (PTI) Bengal stormed into the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by virtue of their first innings lead over Odisha after only one session was possible on the final day which was interrupted by bad light, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-SAURASHTRA

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra Ongole (AP), Feb 24 (PTI) Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-KARNATAKA

Gowtham's seven-wicket haul helps Karnataka seal semifinal spot Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the semifinals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-BAN-OMAN

ICC bans Oman player from all cricket for 7 years on match-fixing charges Dubai, Feb 24 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Oman player Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi from all forms of cricket for seven years for his involvement in trying to fix matches.

SPO-CHESS-AEROFLOT

Aeroflot Open: Mamedov halts young Bharat Subramaniyam's good run Moscow, Feb 24 (PTI) Young Bharat Subramaniyam's good run came to a halt after Azerbaijan Grandmaster Rauf Mamedov defeated the 13-year-old Indian in the fifth round of the Aeroflot Open chess tournament here.

