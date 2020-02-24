Soccer-Premier League talking points

The following are three talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

EXPECT LOTS OF 'PITCHSIDE MONITOR' TALK VAR - the Video Assistant Referee - is becoming the Brexit of English football - people say they are bored of talking about it but then can't shut up about it.

So, here is some more of it, after yet another weekend of "VAR controversy". Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was angry about the failure to send off Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso for his challenge or alleged stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was upset over two handball decisions that cost his side dear in their 3-0 loss at Burnley. And Leicester wondered why the ball hitting Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's arm was not a penalty, but the ball striking Leicester defender Dennis Praet's arm was. But are these really VAR errors? The handball rule once involved referees making a judgment call about intent - now it is about "unnatural shapes" and other factors. After watching the video replays, the VAR officials still have to make a judgment.

Likewise with Lo Celso's challenge - Lampard's anger was at the final decision, not the operation of the VAR system. Nonetheless, when football's rule-makers, IFAB, meet in Belfast on Saturday, expect them to remind the Premier League that in other competitions, referees make use of the pitchside monitor rather than relying on VAR officials in a studio.

That has become the new article of faith among VAR supporters. But, as with the system itself, it won't remove the controversies over final decisions that rely on a judgment call, with or without video replays. TALK OF UNITED CRISIS MAY BE PREMATURE

An impressive midfield performance from recent signing Bruno Fernandes, a wonderfully cheeky goal from Anthony Martial and superb strike from teenager Mason Greenwood -- it was a good day for Manchester United as they beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford and moved up to fifth place. Imagine if they had also secured manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's other winter-window transfer target, Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland.

EUROPA LEAGUE Will fifth place be enough for Champions League football? Will eighth place secure Europa League action for next season?

It all depends on the outcome of Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mci/man-city-could-be-in-next-years-champions-league-if-ban-frozen-idUKKBN20D29E from European football imposed by UEFA. There is intense competition for the qualification spots with even Burnley and Everton, in 10th and 11th place, in with a chance of Europa League football.

But given that both clubs saw their domestic form suffer from previous involvement in that mostly unloved competition, it is debatable if that is a prize they really crave.

