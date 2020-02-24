Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League talking points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:03 IST
Soccer-Premier League talking points

The following are three talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

EXPECT LOTS OF 'PITCHSIDE MONITOR' TALK VAR - the Video Assistant Referee - is becoming the Brexit of English football - people say they are bored of talking about it but then can't shut up about it.

So, here is some more of it, after yet another weekend of "VAR controversy". Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was angry about the failure to send off Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso for his challenge or alleged stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was upset over two handball decisions that cost his side dear in their 3-0 loss at Burnley. And Leicester wondered why the ball hitting Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's arm was not a penalty, but the ball striking Leicester defender Dennis Praet's arm was. But are these really VAR errors? The handball rule once involved referees making a judgment call about intent - now it is about "unnatural shapes" and other factors. After watching the video replays, the VAR officials still have to make a judgment.

Likewise with Lo Celso's challenge - Lampard's anger was at the final decision, not the operation of the VAR system. Nonetheless, when football's rule-makers, IFAB, meet in Belfast on Saturday, expect them to remind the Premier League that in other competitions, referees make use of the pitchside monitor rather than relying on VAR officials in a studio.

That has become the new article of faith among VAR supporters. But, as with the system itself, it won't remove the controversies over final decisions that rely on a judgment call, with or without video replays. TALK OF UNITED CRISIS MAY BE PREMATURE

An impressive midfield performance from recent signing Bruno Fernandes, a wonderfully cheeky goal from Anthony Martial and superb strike from teenager Mason Greenwood -- it was a good day for Manchester United as they beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford and moved up to fifth place. Imagine if they had also secured manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's other winter-window transfer target, Norwegian goal-machine Erling Braut Haaland.

EUROPA LEAGUE Will fifth place be enough for Champions League football? Will eighth place secure Europa League action for next season?

It all depends on the outcome of Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-mci/man-city-could-be-in-next-years-champions-league-if-ban-frozen-idUKKBN20D29E from European football imposed by UEFA. There is intense competition for the qualification spots with even Burnley and Everton, in 10th and 11th place, in with a chance of Europa League football.

But given that both clubs saw their domestic form suffer from previous involvement in that mostly unloved competition, it is debatable if that is a prize they really crave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro hit by rush for dollars as coronavirus spreads

The euro dropped back towards 1.08 on Monday and the Australian dollar tumbled to an 11-year low as the spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors to shelter in the dollar.The safe-haven Japanese ye...

UPDATE 1-Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals ...

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction

A Mona Lisa as puzzling as the smile of Leonardo da Vincis muse -- made out of nearly 300 Rubiks Cubes -- sold for nearly half a million euros at an auction in Paris on Sunday evening. Created by the French street artist Franck Slama, famo...

UPDATE 1-Investors raise ECB rate cut bets as coronavirus fears bite

Investors are pricing in an increased chance the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sooner rather than later, reflecting heightened fears that coronavirus will spread and hit the eurozone economy hard. A fourth person infected wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020