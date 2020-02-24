Alexandre Lacazette always encourage me, says Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah said that teammate Alexandre Lacazette is a great player and always motivates him to do well for the team. "Obviously he is a mature lad and a great player. He always tries to encourage me," Goal.com quoted Nketiah as saying.

Arsenal on Sunday defeated Everton 3-2 in the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for The Gunners while Nketiah netted one goal for the side. Nketiah clarified that there are no hostilities with Alexandre Lacazette and said that his teammate always tries to help in improving his game.

"He has been a young player in my position so he knows what it is like. There are no hostilities, he's just always looking to help and improve and it shows the maturity he has," he said The 20-year-old Nketiah said that he tries to make use of Alexandre Lacazette's advice and try to implement it on the field. "He has had a great career so all I can do is take the advice he gives me and try and implement it in my game and do what I do best," he added. (ANI)

