Lahiri finishes 44th at Puerto Rico Open, Hovland takes title

  PTI
  • |
  Riogrande
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  Created: 24-02-2020 20:18 IST
Anirban Lahiri could not build on a positive start in the final round of the Puerto Rico Open as the Indian golfer finished Tied 44th, with an eight-under 280, here. At three –under through five holes, it was the kind of a start that produces low scores. Yet, as so often in recent times he let that slip by and ended with a two-under 70 for the fourth successive time.

Two double bogeys, once on the second day and once on the final day spoilt his card. He had 20 birdies but gave away two doubles and eight bogeys. Arjun Atwal shot 69 in the final round to finish seven-under 281 and T-50, while Daniel Chopra (76) was T-69.

Lahiri birdied first and second and added a third on fifth. Three pars and a bogey on ninth seemed to break that momentum and he had his second double bogey of the week. That caused a lot of damage and even though he had three birdies and a bogey in last four holes, it was a fourth straight card of 70.

Norwegian Viktor Hovland, playing only in his 17th event on the PGA Tour, won the title for his first PGA TOUR trophy. The most crucial start for the smiling young man may well have been in the chip-in for eagle on the par-5 15th and he had 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater. No winner of Puerto Rico Open has won another PGA Tour title, but Hovland exudes the kind of quality that can buck this trend.

Hovland recovered from a triple bogey on the par-3 11th with the late revival at windy Coco Beach. He shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268. Teater closed with a 69 in the tournament played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Mexico.

Kyle Stanley, Sam Ryder and Emiliano Grillo tied for third at 15 under. Stanley had a 68, and Ryder and Grillo shot 69.

