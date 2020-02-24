Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar shoots into the lead in KIUG

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:48 IST
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar shoots into the lead in KIUG

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar ended the fourth day of inaugural Khelo India University Games on top with 11 medals, including six gold, here on Monday. Panjab University, Chandigarh gave a tough competition by winning 16 medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze) but with lesser number of gold.

Guru Nanak Dev University has also won 1 silver and 4 bronze. GNDU's epee and sabre boys fencing teams cornered all six gold medals, with victories over Kolhapur's Shivaji University, to put their varsity ahead.

Panjab University were fired by their swimmers, led by Anurag Dagar who added a second gold to match team-mate Siddhant Sejwal. Having led the 4x100m freestyle relay team's win, Anurag returned to claim the 200m backstroke crown.

Mihir Ambre (Savitribai Phule Pune University) and Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) also secured a double gold each. There was a major upset in the archery field at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences campus, with Priyanka Thakran (Maharashi Dayanand University, Rohtak) edging out world cadet recurve champion Komolika Bari (Kolhan University) in the semifinals.

On a breezy and over-cast morning, marked by some showers, Priyanka Thakran held her nerve through a gripping contest. She stayed abreast of her opponent, splitting points in the first two sets (26-26 and 27-27) before forging ahead by winning the third 28-26.

Komolika Bari shot a 10 to open the fourth set with zest but an 8 with the third arrow let the consistent Priyanka Thakran split points. Komolika forced the single arrow shoot-off by winning the fifth set 28-26. "I rushed through my shot in shoot-off and should have taken time. It is a lesson that I will carry with me now," Komolika said, moments after losing the shoot-off 8-9.

Priyanka, who had finished fourth in the ranking round, calmed herself before releasing the arrow that secured her a place in the final against Prarthana Solanki (Sant Gadge Baba Amaravati University). The host Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology was delighted when Ranjit Naik made his way to the men's recurve final, stunning top-ranked Satyam Patil 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Ranjit Naik will meet Utkarsh (Punjabi University, Patiala) in the title round on Wednesday. Utkarsh surprised second-ranked Gaurav Lambe (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 6-2 in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial expected to draw thousands to LA's Staple Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.Bi...

Trembling Mars gives up more seismic secrets

Paris, Feb 24 AFP Mars is a constantly tremoring living body, researchers said Monday as they unveiled measurements of seismic activity on the red planet showing similar tremble rates to Earth or the Moon. For 15 months NASAs InSight robot ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog committee official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds too idealistic, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indias economic performance, she said.For now, the...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The virus has kil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020