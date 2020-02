India's Yash Fadte wins French Open junior squash title

India's Yash Fadte justified his top ranking by winning the French Open Junior U-19 squash event here.

Seeded number one, Fadte defeated second seed Marek Panacek of Czech republic 10-12, 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in the final on Sunday.

Earlier, Fadte won a tough semi-final against France's Toufik Mekhalfi in five games 8-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9.

