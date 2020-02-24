Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Trans BMXer riding high as Olympic dream edges nearer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:19 IST
INTERVIEW-Trans BMXer riding high as Olympic dream edges nearer

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When American BMX Freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe received an email asking her to register for the Tokyo Olympics this month, it took her one step closer to her dream of making history as the first transgender athlete to compete in the Games.

Wolfe, one of the first openly trans people to receive such an invitation, still has to be selected by the U.S. Olympic Committee based on her performance in the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Cup in April. If she succeeds, she will find herself at the center of a fierce row over whether trans women have an unfair advantage in sport – an question the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other sports bodies are still grappling with.

For her, as well as career success, it would bring the chance to be a role model for other kids struggling with their gender identity. "I would be getting to be the person that I needed to see when I was younger, which is - I mean that would be so important to me," Wolfe, 26, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"To get to inspire kids to realize ... that if they want it enough, they can earn it, and they're not going to be stopped because of who they are." Born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, Wolfe began racing competitively when she was just 6, spending her evenings riding around her local skate park.

When she turned 15, she traded in her regular bicycle for a trick bike and started riding freestyle. For many years, she competed with male athletes, hiding her identity as a trans woman. "I had this fear that if anyone knew that I existed, even some of my idols ... I was scared that they would reject my existence," she said.

When she came out in 2014, Wolfe said most of her fellow riders welcomed her, though some tried to undermine her, viewing her biological sex as an unfair advantage. "I have to laugh about that," she said. "What's annoying about it is that no matter how hard you work as a trans athlete, people are still going to say, 'Oh, you have your accomplishments because you're trans'."

The inclusion of trans athletes in elite women's sport has become the subject of huge controversy, with critics arguing that being born male provides a physical advantage even after transition. 'PROUD'

Officially, male-to-female trans athletes have been allowed to compete in the Olympics since 2016 if their testosterone levels remain low enough for a year, under IOC guidelines. Asked about the policy, the IOC told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it was up to international sports federations to decide eligibility rules for specific sports and events.

Requirements issued this month by the UCI, the world governing body for cycling, require transgender women to keep their testosterone levels below a certain level for 12 months and sign a declaration that their gender identity is female. Transgender athletes are not required to gain legal recognition of their gender identity nor undergo anatomical surgery to be eligible to compete.

But many leading sportswomen have condemned their inclusion, arguing that they have greater muscle mass, bone strength and lung capacity. Other contenders to be the first trans Olympian include the New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, whose gold-medal-winning performance at last year's Pacific Games ignited fierce debate over the issue.

U.S. marathon runner Megan Youngren and Brazilian volleyball player Tifanny Abreu are also in the running for the Tokyo Games, according to Athlete Ally, an LGBT+ athletics advocacy group. In the United States, the debate over trans athletes has focused on school sports, with at least five states considering laws that would restrict children to competing in leagues that align with their biological sex at birth.

Wolfe criticized such moves as "sickening", accusing conservative U.S. lawmakers of trying to "stop elite trans athletes from existing in the first place by preventing us from getting into sports at all". Wolfe trains most days, for three hours on average, fitting it in around her job at her local grocery store.

She has one more major competition in Hiroshima, Japan this April before the USOC decides who it will send to the Olympics for Team USA. "My goal is to get as far as I can go," said Wolfe. "And if that means gold at the Olympics, then cool. But if not, I'm proud of everything I've accomplished along the way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial expected to draw thousands to LA's Staple Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.Bi...

Trembling Mars gives up more seismic secrets

Paris, Feb 24 AFP Mars is a constantly tremoring living body, researchers said Monday as they unveiled measurements of seismic activity on the red planet showing similar tremble rates to Earth or the Moon. For 15 months NASAs InSight robot ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog committee official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds too idealistic, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indias economic performance, she said.For now, the...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The virus has kil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020