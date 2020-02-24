Left Menu
Naman Ojha, Lakhan star on opening day of DY Patil T20 Cup

  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:27 IST
Former India test wicket-keeper Naman Ojha starred in Air India's impressive

35-run win over Canara Bank on the first day of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup.

At the University ground, Ojha (68: 47b, 7x4, 2x6) shared a 132-run opening stand with Rudra Dhanday (60: 41b,

5x4, 2x6) as Air India posted 176 for nine. In response Canara Bank could post just 141 for nine

as they lost by 35 runs. Earlier, Jain Irrigation beat Mumbai Customs by six

wickets in a Group A clash. At the DY Patil stadium, Services all-rounder Lakhan

Singh starred in Indian Navy's narrow four-run win over Bank of Baroda.

Lakhan scored 62 off 27 balls as Indian Navy posted a massive 200 for seven.

As Bank of Baroda threatened to chase down, Lakhan picked up three for 35 as he helped restrict them to 196 for

six in their 20 overs. Meanwhile, Kevin Almeida starred in DY Patil B's three

wicket win over Central Railway. Almeida scored 59 as DY Patil B chased down Central

Railway's target of 141 for six with three wickets to spare. PTI NRB

NSK NSK

