Panthers trade F Trocheck to Hurricanes for 4 players

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:11 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

The Florida Panthers traded forward Vincent Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes for four players on Monday. The Panthers received forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark and prospects Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie in exchange.

Trocheck, 26, has 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 55 games this season. He has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $28.5 million contracts signed in July 2016. "Vincent brings elements of skill and competitiveness that fit the mold of the style we want to play," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. "He's a right-handed center who is excellent in the face-off circle. With two years left on his contract after this one, this fills a need for our roster for this year and moving forward."

A third-round pick by Florida in 2011, Trocheck has 111 goals and 171 assists in 420 games since making his Panthers debut in March 2014. Haula, 28, has 12 goals and 10 assists in 41 games this season. He has 173 points (85 goals, 88 assists) in 398 games with the Minnesota Wild (2013-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-19) and Hurricanes.

Wallmark, 24, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 60 games in 2019-20. His career totals include 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 160 games, all with Carolina. "Today we acquired players with depth, versatility, and playoff experience," Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said. "Haula and Wallmark give us more depth in the forward line and more options for our coaches as we continue our quest to make the playoffs this season."

Luostarinen is a 21-year-old forward who has one assist in eight NHL games this season. Priskie is a 23-year-old defenseman who has spent the entire season with Charlotte of the American Hockey league.

