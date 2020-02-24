Sports News Roundup: Djokovic surprised by Federer knee surgery news; LeBron gets Lakers past Celtics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic surprised by Federer knee surgery news

News of Roger Federer's knee surgery caught Novak Djokovic by surprise and the world number one said he hoped to see his Swiss rival back on the court soon as the sport needs him. Federer said he would miss a number of tournaments, including the French Open in May, after undergoing keyhole surgery in Switzerland last week.

NBA roundup: LeBron gets Lakers past Celtics

Anthony Davis tallied 32 points and 13 rebounds and LeBron James recorded 29 points, nine assists and eight boards, and the Los Angeles Lakers weathered a career-high-tying 41-point effort by Jayson Tatum to beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday at Staples Center. The historic rivals went back-and-forth throughout the game, and right down to the wire. The Celtics took a 110-108 lead with 1:17 remaining when Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 points, knocked down a 3-pointer.

Kobe Bryant memorial expected to draw thousands to LA's Staples Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond. Billed as a "Celebration of Life," the memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, follows a series of remembrances, including a private family funeral earlier this month.

Olympics: Games torch relay organizers take measures against coronavirus

Greek organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia next month said on Monday they have taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus' spread during the torch's months-long relay. The Olympics torch, a symbol of global peace and sportsmanship, will be lit at the site of the ancient Greek Games on March 12 before a seven-day relay in Greece then a handover ceremony in Athens to Japan on March 19.

American Gauff breaks into top 50 at the age of 15

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff made her top 50 debuts in the updated WTA rankings released on Monday, becoming the first 15-year-old in 15 years to achieve the feat. Gauff, who continued her dramatic rise by reaching the fourth round on her Australian Open debut before losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, emulates Bulgarian Sesil Karatantcheva, who made the top 50 at the same age in Aug. 2005.

NHL roundup: Caps down Penguins in the battle for first

T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period Sunday as the Washington Capitals topped the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Oshie's goal came at 10:40 off a short-range rebound. Carl Hagelin added an empty-netter, his second goal of the game. The Capitals, who snapped a four-game losing streak, moved two points ahead of Pittsburgh, which has a game in hand.

Colorado State K Camper arrested for suspicion of DUI

Colorado State kicker Cayden Camper was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving or driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. According to The Coloradoan, Fort Collins police stopped the 19-year-old early Sunday morning and booked him into the Larimer County Jail. No other details were released.

China's Tokyo run-up stalled by coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak of the coronavirus has disrupted China's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, barring athletes from overseas-based competitions and forcing sports authorities into makeshift arrangements five months before the Games. At home, many of China's Olympic hopefuls are confined to closed training bases, unable to venture abroad due to entry restrictions placed by countries to contain the virus that has killed more than 2,500 people in China.

Women's matches postponed due to coronavirus threat

Top women ice hockey players have postponed a three-game series against Japan's national team due to the worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) announced on Monday. The three exhibition matches in Japan were part of the US-based PWHPA's efforts to highlight their fight against inequality.

Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Ohio St. upsets No. 7 Maryland

Luther Muhammad led five Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 25 Buckeyes ended the nine-game winning streak of No. 7 Maryland, 79-72, at Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday. Kaleb Wesson had 15 points, Duane Washington Jr. scored 13, and C.J. Walker and Andre Wesson each had 12 for the Buckeyes (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who have won six of eight games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

