Sharks trade F Marleau to Penguins for 2021 draft pick

  Reuters
  Updated: 24-02-2020 22:35 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:35 IST
Sharks trade F Marleau to Penguins for 2021 draft pick

The San Jose Sharks traded forward Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for a conditional third-round draft pick in 2021. "Patrick is a player who can play anywhere in our lineup," said Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford in a statement. "He's a good two-way player, provides leadership and will be a good fit with our team."

Marleau, 40, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 22-year veteran, drafted second overall by the Sharks in 1997, has 1,186 points (561 goals, 625 assists) in 1,715 games.

Marleau is a three-time NHL All-Star and has spent 20 of his 22 seasons with San Jose (two with Toronto from 2017-19). His 1,715 career games rank fifth in NHL history, and he is just 52 games shy of tying Gordie Howe's record for most games played all-time. --Field Level Media

