Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A matches set to be played without fans due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:56 IST
Soccer-Serie A matches set to be played without fans due to coronavirus

Serie A matches are set to be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak which has hit the north of the country if proposals from the Italian football federation (FIGC) are approved by the government, the FIGC said on Monday. Six people have died and more than 220 have come down with the virus, mainly in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, in Europe's worst outbreak of the illness.

Four Italian top-flight matches were called off on Sunday, including third-placed Inter Milan's home game with Sampdoria, and there is already a shortage of possible dates for re-scheduled fixtures. "For our Serie A championship, we have planned for and asked to play the games behind closed doors. That could happen as early as Sunday," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina told a news conference on Monday.

Gravina also expected Inter's Europa League last 32, return match at home to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday to be played behind closed doors at San Siro. Inter won the first leg 2-0. Next weekend's matches include a clash between leaders Juventus and Inter in Sunday's late game.

Tuesday's Champions League first-leg match between Napoli and Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo in Naples is taking place several hundred kilometers from the affected region and there has been no suggestion that it could be called off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11.

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. ...

BJP MLA takes on Hry Sports Minister over lack of facilities in stadium

Haryana BJP MLA Nirmal Rani on Monday pointed to lack of facilities in a sports stadium in her constituency, saying merely putting up four walls was not enough, causing embarrassment to her party which is part of the ruling coalition in the...

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreiders contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would hav...

UPDATE 2-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

Here are key moments from the trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The sentencing heari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020