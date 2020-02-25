Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-American teenager Anisimova upsets Svitolina in Qatar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:32 IST
Tennis-American teenager Anisimova upsets Svitolina in Qatar

American teenager Amanda Anisimova claimed the third victory of her career over a top-10 player on Monday by stunning fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3 in the Qatar Open second round. Anisimova, who last beat a top-10 opponent on the way to her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open last year, struck 27 winners in a display of relentless aggression and saved all three break points on her own serve.

Svitolina, who finished the 2019 season as runner-up to Ash Barty at the WTA Finals, has struggled this year, having reached just one quarter-final at the Thailand Open after a third-round Australian Open exit. The Ukrainian struggled to land her first serve during most of the contest and her poor shot selection ultimately proved her undoing.

Anisimova, 18, will next meet either former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova or Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. "I think the most important thing was just staying focused and clearing my head, just not putting too much pressure on myself and just trying to enjoy (it)," Anisimova said.

"So I'm really happy to be back and kind of playing my own tennis again." Greece's Maria Sakkari celebrated breaking into the top 20 for the first time by defeating German Julia Goerges 6-4 6-3.

Sakkari, seeded 15th, won the opening four games in each set on her way to the second round for the first time in Doha after three attempts. "She's got a big serve and a big game. You have to be careful with her and you have to come up with a good game plan to beat her," the 24-year-old Sakkari said.

"It's a dream come true to be in the Top 20 players. But I don't want to stop here. I see myself much higher and that's what I'm going to work for. It's a good goal, but I need to work more." Sakkari next plays Czech Tereza Martincova who beat Japan's Misaki Doi in three sets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his ca...

Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks on Monday morning. Hours later, Pageau agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Islanders. Financial terms were n...

Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades on Monday. Athanasiou joined minor-league forward Ryan Kuffner in heading to Edmonton in exchang...

Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich injured in car crash

Two New York Rangers players sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a car crash in Brooklyn, N.Y. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was driving, broke a rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Pavel Buchnevich was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020